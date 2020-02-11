Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
PAGLIUCA, Catherine Victoria "Katie" (Maduri) Of Boston's North End, February 10. Beloved wife of the late David Pagluica. Devoted mother of Karen Pagliuca and her husband Anthony Matarazzo of Medford. Dear sister of the late Mary Pucillo, Theresa Rizzari, Helen Regnetta, Joseph and Sam Maduri. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, on Saturday, February 15 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 9 - 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent in Catherine's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
