LINSENMAYER, Catherine Y. Of Auburndale, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Alysia and Amy. Devoted grandmother of Lily, dear sister of Diane and caring aunt of Elaine and Paul. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, August 9, from 2-4PM, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home,1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Masks are required. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020