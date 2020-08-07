Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE LINSENMAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE Y. LINSENMAYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE Y. LINSENMAYER Obituary
LINSENMAYER, Catherine Y. Of Auburndale, August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Alysia and Amy. Devoted grandmother of Lily, dear sister of Diane and caring aunt of Elaine and Paul. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, August 9, from 2-4PM, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home,1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Masks are required. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Catherine Y. LINSENMAYER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -