CATHERINE Z. (BOUDETTE) McCORMACK

CATHERINE Z. (BOUDETTE) McCORMACK Obituary
McCORMACK, Catherine Z. (Boudette) Of Topsfield, formerly of Saugus, age 90, May 14, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Henry McCormack, Jr. Loving mother of Betty & Tom Smith of Rowley, Bob & Helen McCormack of Groveland, Rick & Robin McCormack of Hudson, NH, Steve & Becky McCormack of Dover, NH, Patty McCormack & Barb Rush of Saugus, Dave & Lynn McCormack of Wakefield, Kate McCormack of Topsfield. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Irene & her late husband Al Guidara, the late Richard & his wife Theresa Boudette, the late Robert & his late wife Molly Boudette, the late Francis & his wife Lillian (Chickie) Boudette. Predeceased by great-granddaughter Katherine Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
