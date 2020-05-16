Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
ZIMMER, SISTER CATHERINE, SC (Robert Louise) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on May 10, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 71 years who was missioned in Westmont, NJ, Reserve, Nova Scotia, Jamaica, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Williston Park, NY, Kelowna, British Columbia, Dorchester, Marillac Residence, Wellesley and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Theodore & Gladys (Drewery) Zimmer. Sister of the late Theodore Zimmer. Sister-in-law of Stella Zimmer. Aunt of Eugene Zimmer, Marcella Ribiero and Catherine Gompers, and grand-aunt of Gabriella, Alice and Clara Ribiero. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For guestbook, condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
