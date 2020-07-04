|
HAFFERTY, Cathleen A. (Burns) Age 89, of Holbrook, returned to God on Wednesday, July 1 after a brief illness due to brain cancer. She passed peacefully in her home of 60 years in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late William H. Hafferty, Jr., she was the proud mother of Beth Hafferty of Hull, Bill and Carol Hafferty of Sandwich, Patty and Dan Guerin of North Easton, Tom and Terri Hafferty of Holbrook and Mary and Chris Sexton of Abington. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kristin and Jason Rutkauskas, Tommy and Jillian Hafferty, Ariana Hafferty, Billy Hafferty, Bryan and Mallory Hafferty, Stefanie Hafferty, Jake Hafferty, Katie Guerin, Emma Sexton and Laura Sexton and her four great-grandsons, Jaxon and Caiden Rutkauskas, Declan Hafferty and Miles Hafferty and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Peggy (Burns) Paget. Cathy was blessed with many friends and wonderful neighbors. She cherished her time with friends, especially the '31 Girls. She made and maintained meaningful connections wherever she went, including while working at Holbrook Town Hall and South Shore Hospital. Cathy lived life with everyday grace – she was faithful, independent and always had a positive outlook. She was the #1 Fan of all her grandchildren – regularly texting them encouragement, watching them on the playing field, and supporting them in their pursuits. She found pleasure in simple things – walking the beach, reading, enjoying coffee and jelly donuts after Mass, playing Scrabble, and watching hummingbirds return to her kitchen window each spring. All who loved her will miss her beautiful smile and easy wit. She will be forever in our hearts. The family sends special and heartfelt thanks to the hospice professionals for their care and support. Donations in Cathy's memory may be made to her favorite charity, Covenant House covenanthouse.org or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370-1055. Cathy's family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside committal service at Union Cemetery, Holbrook. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Hurley Currie Funeral Home, 127 South Franklin St., HOLBROOK.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020