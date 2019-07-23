Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
5 Bryant Street
CONBOY, Cathy A. Psy. D. Of Melrose, May 23, 2019, at age 62. Beloved wife of Mark A. Blais of Melrose with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Loving mother of Mary Catherine Blais and Alice Victoria Blais, both of Melrose. Cherished daughter of Mary Conboy and the late Thomas A. Conboy. Dear sister of Richard Conboy of South Plainfield, NJ. Loved Niece of the late Alice Mineassian. Cherished granddaughter of the late Queenie Hagopian. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Cathy's life during Visiting Hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 9, from 4-7pm, and on Saturday, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant Street, for her Funeral Service, celebrated at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or Georgetown University "The Georgetown Fund" at www.georgetown.edu click on giving and then click "Schools & Programs." For directions, online tribute, or to share a memory, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019
