MacLEOD, Cathy Educator. Leader. Advocate for Children If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever. - A. A. Milne Cathy (DeeDee to her beloved grandchildren) passed away peacefully on November 2nd, with the same quiet strength, dignity, and grace she displayed each day she was with us. Cathy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the middle child of Ross and Patricia (Thurston) Bannerman. She grew up in Pointe Claire, Quebec and her early years were influenced by her time at Camp Kanawana in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec. Cathy began her post-secondary education at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, for which her future husband was eternally grateful. Her ever present love of children drove her desire to teach. Cathy's passion for literacy extended through her completion of a doctorate program at Boston University in 2013. Throughout her career, whether as a grade one teacher, elementary school Principal, or Superintendent of Schools, Cathy recognized the importance of effective reading skills and children's relationship with learning. Her work reflected her constant alignment with these core values. Cathy was responsive to students' diverse learning styles, parents' need for helpful support strategies and, as an administrator, she implemented programming and resource support for teachers. She challenged convention and focused on what was best for the student. Cathy possessed an innate ability to connect with people, whether sitting and reading to a young child or engaging a new acquaintance or colleague in conversation. She listened to people, asked questions, and made personal connections. She was a naturally gifted leader and mentor whose genuine interest and caring made those she worked with feel seen and heard. Cathy loved the outdoors and was especially fond of kayaking, hiking and cross-country skiing. She was captivated by visits from her hummingbirds or an evening chorus from the spring peepers and loons. Cathy played the acoustic guitar, loved to dance, was a yoga enthusiast, and a karaoke star to select audiences. She enjoyed cooking (her homemade "Friday night pizza" was a family favorite) and a good glass of wine. Cathy, more than anything else, cherished spending time with her three grandchildren. Watching them grow and develop their individual personalities and interests brought her such joy. They loved their DeeDee dearly and were always eager to be near her and the energy and enthusiasm she brought to every visit. She enjoyed planning activities; games, crafts, picnics, special outings to parks and apple orchards - her ideas were limitless. She always had a fun-filled itinerary ready to go; the only challenge was trying to keep up with her. Cathy left an indelible mark on the hearts of children, parents, colleagues and friends in Quebec, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Her legacy proudly lives on through her family. Cathy is survived by her devoted husband of forty years and best friend, Roger; her children, Finn and Emily, son-in-law Adam Garcia, and grandchildren Elliott, Isobel, and Phoebe of Burlington, VT; her sister Jane Shacker of Edmonton, Alberta; her brother John Bannerman of Kelowna, British Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's name may be made to the Vermont Children's Trust Foundation, 95 St. Paul Street, Ste. 330, Burlington, VT 05401. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne, VT.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019