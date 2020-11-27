1/1
CECELIA G. GRIFFIN
GRIFFIN, Cecelia G. November 22, of Cambridge. Cecelia was predeceased by her Husband James B., two sons Carl W. and Dean S., five brothers, one sister, and four sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James B. Griffin, Jr. (Maria), and Stephen M. Griffin (Lorraine), two daughters and sons-in-law, Antoinette M. Iozzo (Joseph), and Diane C. Burgess (Garry), her daughter-in-law Brenda L., her 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, extended family Florence, Jenny and Michael Ladd, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visiting Hours Sunday, November 29, 4-6 pm, at the A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Funeral Service is private. Interment Cambridge Cemetery.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A J Spears Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
