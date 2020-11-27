GRIFFIN, Cecelia G. November 22, of Cambridge. Cecelia was predeceased by her Husband James B., two sons Carl W. and Dean S., five brothers, one sister, and four sisters-in-law.



She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James B. Griffin, Jr. (Maria), and Stephen M. Griffin (Lorraine), two daughters and sons-in-law, Antoinette M. Iozzo (Joseph), and Diane C. Burgess (Garry), her daughter-in-law Brenda L., her 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, extended family Florence, Jenny and Michael Ladd, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visiting Hours Sunday, November 29, 4-6 pm, at the A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Funeral Service is private. Interment Cambridge Cemetery.



