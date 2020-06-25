Home

CECELIA M. "CELIA" (HARKINS) O'CONNOR

CECELIA M. "CELIA" (HARKINS) O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Cecelia M. "Celia" (Harkins) Of Dorchester, passed away on June 23, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late Richard F. O'Connor. Daughter of the late Edward and Rebecca Harkins of Ireland. Mother of Susan Mastrogiacomo and her husband, Philip, Richard O'Connor, Carol Goodrich, and Rebecca McGrath and her husband, John. Wonderful grandmother of Adam, Rachel, Zachary, John, Sydney, Jake, Nick, Olivia, Sam and Kate. Sister of Mary Garvey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Proud lifelong Boston resident and animal lover who was dedicated to her family and friends. At the family's request, all services will remain private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
