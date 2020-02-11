Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CECELIA MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECELIA (DOHERTY) MCLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECELIA (DOHERTY) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Cecelia (Doherty) Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Clonmany, County Donegal, Ireland, passed away on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Maureen Killoran and her husband Paul of Pomfret, CT, Ann Herman and her husband Michael of Roslindale, and Linda Butler and her husband Kevin of Tilton, NH. Loving grandmother of Meghan and Kathryn Killoran, Kevin and Matthew Herman, and Kaelyn Butler. Dear sister of William Doherty and his wife Sarah of Dorchester. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, February 13th, from 4-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14th, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private Burial will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's memory to Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -