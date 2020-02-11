|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Cecelia (Doherty) Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Clonmany, County Donegal, Ireland, passed away on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Maureen Killoran and her husband Paul of Pomfret, CT, Ann Herman and her husband Michael of Roslindale, and Linda Butler and her husband Kevin of Tilton, NH. Loving grandmother of Meghan and Kathryn Killoran, Kevin and Matthew Herman, and Kaelyn Butler. Dear sister of William Doherty and his wife Sarah of Dorchester. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, February 13th, from 4-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14th, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private Burial will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's memory to Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020