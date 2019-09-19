|
COGGINS, Cecil "Pete" Doctor, Teacher, Outdoorsman November 22, 1933 – September 19, 2019 Cecil "Pete" Coggins was born in Long Beach, CA. His father was a Navy doctor, and Pete spent his childhood in numerous homes from Oroville, CA to Washington DC, to high school in Tsing Tao, China. He attended Yale ('54) and married Clemency Chase ("CC"), in 1956. In 1957, their first son, Chase, was born. Pete graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1958. After internship in medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital he joined the Navy, where he was based with his family in Cyprus and a second son, Daniel, was born in 1960. Pete did his residency in Internal Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, and during the family's four years in Palo Alto, a daughter, Christiana, was born. Pete and his family moved to Cambridge in 1965, while he had a fellowship in Nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital. In 1968, the family moved to Auburndale, Newton, where they continue to live. He practiced internal medicine and nephrology at Mass General Hospital, then Beacon Hill Practice, and taught at Harvard Medical School from 1965 to 2015. Pete also directed the Health Sciences and Technology course (Harvard/MIT) in renal physiology. In his spare time, Pete loved being outdoors: hiking, camping, sailing, knot-tying, and problem-solving. Pete was predeceased by his father, Cecil Hengy Coggins, his mother, Dorothy Hammond Coggins, and his son, Chase Frederick Coggins. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, son, Daniel Coggins, daughter, Christa Coggins (David Franklin); brothers, John Coggins (Marcia Hadley), and Bill Coggins (Margaret Coggins); grandchildren Speed Franklin (Trevor Donadt), Rachel Franklin (Máté Fischer), and Emily Coggins; and two nieces. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Gifts in Pete's name can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019