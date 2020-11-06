MURPHY, Cecile (Higginson) Age 92, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at her home in North Abington. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Elizabeth (Betty) Eaton Bird and Henry Lee Higginson, her son Donald, her sister Martha Stegmaier Speno (Ed), her husband Bill Murphy, her aunt Dolly and her stepfather Ted Trench. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Christine Steele.Cecile, born December 19, 1927, lived in the greater metropolitan area and the South Shore of Boston most of her early years. She attended Maryland College for Women in Lutherville, MD, and later moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where her parents lived in a retirement community nearby. She returned to North Abington in the 1990s.Happily married to Bill Murphy, she became a loving and proud member of his large family, which today has grown to 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.Always interested in gardening, and not afraid of getting her hands dirty, Cecile became a major donor and active member of the Board of Flamingo Gardens and Wildlife Sanctuary in Davie, FL. She also worked with the City of Fort Lauderdale to complete beautification projects through landscaping and gardening.Back in Massachusetts, as a Master Gardener, she was considered the "Matriarch" of the Abington Garden Club.Cecile loved the Red Sox, the Boston Symphony, and in particular, The Boston Pops under the leadership of Conductor Keith Lockhart.Each year she was recognized for her support of the Boston Symphony with a birthday dinner and choice seats for the Boston Pops Christmas Concert. This, needless to say, was the absolute highlight of her year!She will be missed!Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 11, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), WHITMAN. All other Services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit