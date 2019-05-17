Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for CECILIA DARBITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECILIA A. (GORDON) DARBITZ

CECILIA A. (GORDON) DARBITZ Obituary
DARBITZ, Cecilia A. "Honey" (Gordon) Of Auburndale, May 15, 2019. Loving mother of Paula Mabardy of Acton, Charles Dabritz and his wife Donna (Chouinard) of Ashland, Karl Dabritz and his wife Judy (Caballero) of Newburyport, and Linda Burns and her husband Brian of Auburndale, cherished grandmother of Casey, Charles, Michael, Danielle, Cody, Elise, Russell, Georgia, Courtney, and Trevor, and great-grandmother of Parker, Abigail, Ryan, Lily, Amelia, Eleanor, Adeline, and Teddy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her dear friends, Nikki Likely and Rita May Raniletti-Arigo. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Honey's Life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Tuesday, May 21, at 11 am. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-8 pm. Parking attendants on duty. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to by visiting For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
