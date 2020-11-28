1/1
CECILIA ANNE (ZILINSKAS) SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CECILIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN, Cecilia Anne (Zilinskas) Age 92, of Roslindale, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Michael Sullivan. Loving mother of her son John Stephen Sullivan and his wife Maureen of Paxton, Massachusetts, and daughter Marcia Cecilia Harton and her husband Michael of Ellicott City, Maryland. Devoted "Nana" to 6 grandchildren (Brian and his wife Kim, Beth, John Stephen, David, Rebecca, and William and his wife Emily), and "Great Nana" to 2 great-grandchildren (Colton and June). Also survived by wonderful neighbors and friends, and many nieces and nephews. Cecilia was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Zilinskas, and by 5 brothers (John, Anthony, George, Charlie, and Joseph, and her sister Mary). Cecilia graduated as valedictorian from Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, and from The Wyndham School, and worked for many years at the Bank of Boston in Roslindale Square. She was an avid reader who closely followed world events and freely shared her strong opinions about politics, politicians, and celebrities. She was internet savvy, ordering her groceries online, loved her sunporch, countless plants, her garden, and she mostly loved her time spent with family. Cecilia, and her beautiful smile, kindness, generosity, and witty stories will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Parish, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury on Friday, December 4th at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit: www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Name Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved