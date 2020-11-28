SULLIVAN, Cecilia Anne (Zilinskas) Age 92, of Roslindale, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Michael Sullivan. Loving mother of her son John Stephen Sullivan and his wife Maureen of Paxton, Massachusetts, and daughter Marcia Cecilia Harton and her husband Michael of Ellicott City, Maryland. Devoted "Nana" to 6 grandchildren (Brian and his wife Kim, Beth, John Stephen, David, Rebecca, and William and his wife Emily), and "Great Nana" to 2 great-grandchildren (Colton and June). Also survived by wonderful neighbors and friends, and many nieces and nephews. Cecilia was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Zilinskas, and by 5 brothers (John, Anthony, George, Charlie, and Joseph, and her sister Mary). Cecilia graduated as valedictorian from Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, and from The Wyndham School, and worked for many years at the Bank of Boston in Roslindale Square. She was an avid reader who closely followed world events and freely shared her strong opinions about politics, politicians, and celebrities. She was internet savvy, ordering her groceries online, loved her sunporch, countless plants, her garden, and she mostly loved her time spent with family. Cecilia, and her beautiful smile, kindness, generosity, and witty stories will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Parish, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury on Friday, December 4th at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit: www.gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600