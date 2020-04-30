|
GOODWIN, Cecilia "Elaine" (Landry) Age 85, of Melrose, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bear Hill Healthcare in Wakefield, after a period of declining health. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 55 years, Ransford "Randy" Goodwin.
Elaine was born on November 24, 1934 in Brighton, MA, a daughter of the late Daniel and Eunice (McGillvary) Landry. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant at New England Medical Center and later part time at Mystic Valley Elder Services after retiring.
She was a lifelong Boston Sports fan and a diehard Boston Bruins fan. One of her greatest thrills in life was the time she flew on the Bruins team plane to Montreal to watch them play against the Canadiens in the Forum. Elaine was also an active member of the Melrose Bowling League. Family was always paramount to Elaine, as she was always looking for a reason to "get together" with friends and family, often the first to arrive with a crockpot full of meatballs and her big beautiful smile.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Ransford "Randy" Goodwin, her stepson, Jeff Goodwin of California, brother, Robert Landry and his wife Judith of Huson, six nephews, Robert Landry, Jr., Michael Landry, Stephen Landry, Chris Landry, Gregg Landry and Robert Goodwin and his wife Henrietta of Melrose, two nieces, Robyn and Gayle, cousin, Fr. Paul McGillvary of Nova Scotia, Canada. She is also survived by her lifelong friends Peggy Walker, Helen McGuirk and Elfie Baker. She also leaves many great-nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Services will be planned at a later time. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in loving memory of Cecilia Elaine Goodwin to: , ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020