KAYAKACHOIAN, Cecilia (Melad) Of Brookline, on June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Garabed "Gary" Kayakachoian. Loving mother of Dr. Gary Kayakachoian of Naragansett, RI. Dear sister of the late Lila Melad and Elizabeth (Melad) Huebel. Cecilia was a graduate of the Girls High School, Boston Class of 1950, Past Secretary of the Girls High School Alumnae Association and Past President of the Daughters of Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00AM – 11:00 with a prayer service at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain, MA. 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019