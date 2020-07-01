Boston Globe Obituaries
CECILIA (FRAZIER) NIEMIEC

CECILIA (FRAZIER) NIEMIEC Obituary
NIEMIEC, Cecilia (Frazier) Of Burlington, formerly of Braintree, June 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Niemiec. Loving mother of Marcia Stuart & her husband Craig of Tucson, AZ, Walter Niemiec of Tacoma, WA, Edward Niemiec of O'Fallon, IL and Gary Niemiec & his wife Claire of Wilmington. Proud grandmother of Holly and Heather Niemiec and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of William Frazier and his wife Margaret of Billerica. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose positive, gracious spirit always shined brightly. An interment Service for family members and friends will be arranged at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree, MA at a date to be determined. For online guestbook and updated funeral information, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
