Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
CECILIA PINTO Obituary
PINTO, Cecilia A longtime Arlington resident. Passed to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved sister of Ruth Dawe and husband, Robert of Williston, VT, and the late Alfred Pinto and his late wife, Laura. She was the loving aunt of Karen Goodwin of Brooksville, FL, Patricia Dowers of Williston, VT, Colleen Brown of Wilmington, MA, Deborah Gordon of Wellesley, MA, Cheryl Debussy of Greenwood, DE, Stephen Pinto of Brookville, FL and Kurt Pinto of Tiverton, RI, and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Cecilia was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Pinto, and nieces, Lorelei Jope and Gail Halverson. Cecilia also leaves her dear and longtime friend in Christ, Laura Boyden. The family would also like to acknowledge Windsor Place of Wilmington, MA, where Cecilia lived and received excellent care for the last 2 years of her life. Arrangements will be made at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Tuesday, March 3, 2020; visitation at 10:00am followed by a service at 11:00am. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cecilia's name to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 54 Brighton Street, Box 438, Belmont, MA. 02478.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020
