|
|
DEVANEY, Celeste (Dubord) Age 98, longtime resident of Lynnfield and West Peabody, recent resident of Portsmouth, RI, June 20. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas E. Devaney. Loving mother of Ann Celeste Devaney of Portsmouth, RI. Sister of Ethel (Rothwell) Knight & Bernice (Dubord) Caudell. Also survived by her nephew, Jay Matthew Caudell of Tulsa, OK. Her Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held when larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven from Hunger, Citizens Inn, 81 Main Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020