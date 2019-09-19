|
IOCCO, Celeste Of Everett, on September 18, beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Iocco. Loving mother of Filomena DiGiovanni and her husband Mark of Beverly. She is survived by her beloved grandson Brian DiGiovanni, sister of Vittoria, Giovanni and Nicolo and the late Paride. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT on Monday, September 23 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church, Everett at 11 AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Celeste's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham 02452. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logoroccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019