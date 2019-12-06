|
LYNCH, Celeste M. (Bourque) Of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Melrose, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Dennis Lynch. Loving mother of Dennis Lynch & his wife Maureen, Carolyn Vernet & her husband David, all of Londonderry, Suzanne Groark & her husband Edward of Saugus and Michael Lynch & his wife Tanja of Newport, R.I. Cherished grandmother of Katherine & Scott, Allison & Brian, Stephen & Daniel and Samantha & Gabriela. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11AM, followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. There are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Celeste's name to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit
