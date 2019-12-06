Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Wyoming Cemetery
Melrose, MA
LYNCH, Celeste M. (Bourque) Of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Melrose, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Dennis Lynch. Loving mother of Dennis Lynch & his wife Maureen, Carolyn Vernet & her husband David, all of Londonderry, Suzanne Groark & her husband Edward of Saugus and Michael Lynch & his wife Tanja of Newport, R.I. Cherished grandmother of Katherine & Scott, Allison & Brian, Stephen & Daniel and Samantha & Gabriela. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11AM, followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. There are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Celeste's name to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
