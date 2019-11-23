|
BORNSTEIN, Celia (Buckman) 104 years young, of Dedham, formerly Randolph, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morris Bornstein for 49 years. Dear mother of Joan Astor and Ann and Harvey Levensohn. Awesome grandmother of Scott and Linda Astor, Dr. Todd Astor and Annalisa VanKirk, Adam and Laura Levensohn, and Melissa and Dennis Feist. Amazing great-grandmother to Mikayla, Jonathan and Benjamin Astor, Zachary and Noah Feist and Brady and Brett Levensohn. Graveside Service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10am at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. Following interment, shiva will be held at NewBridge on the Charles Health Center Conservatory until 3pm, continuing at the home of Joan Astor 7-9 pm & Tuesday 2-5pm & 6-8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah Southern New England Region, 1320 Centre St., Suite 205, Newton Centre, MA 02459 or New Bridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019