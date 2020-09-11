1/
CELIA (MALKIN) BROWN
BROWN, Celia (Malkin) of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest on September 11, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Benson Brown. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Brown & her husband David Adler, David Brown & his former spouse Linda, and the late Edward Brown. Cherished grandmother of Eric Brown, Sarah Brown and Rachel Adler. Dear sister of the late Stephen Malkin. Lifelong Maldonian, avid quilter, Harvard graduate. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Sisterhood of Cong. Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, 245 Bryant St. Malden, MA 02148. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
