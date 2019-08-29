|
|
KAPLAN, Celia (Ilewicki) Of Newton Centre, on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard C. Kaplan. Devoted mother of Felix Kaplan and James Kaplan and his wife Erica. Dear grandmother of Anna and Eleanor. Loving sister of Benjamin Enrique Ilewicki. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, (parking on the Riverway), Friday, August 30, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Interment in Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield. There will be a period of visitation at the home of Richard C. & Felix D. Kaplan on Sunday, from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anti Defamation League, 40 Court St., Suite 12, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements under the direction of brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019