|
|
UGHETTI, Celia (DiBiase) Of East Cambridge, February 27. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Boczenowski and her late husband Anthony, Susan Freitas, her late husband Jeffrey and her companion Richard Morando. Loving grandmother of Brett Boczenowski and his wife Stacey, Matthew and Kirk Boczenowski. Special grandmother of Brayden, Addison and Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Monday from 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11:30AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Church. Late employee of Just-A-Start Corporation. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome
View the online memorial for Celia (DiBiase) UGHETTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020