Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
CELIA (DIBIASE) UGHETTI

CELIA (DIBIASE) UGHETTI Obituary
UGHETTI, Celia (DiBiase) Of East Cambridge, February 27. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Boczenowski and her late husband Anthony, Susan Freitas, her late husband Jeffrey and her companion Richard Morando. Loving grandmother of Brett Boczenowski and his wife Stacey, Matthew and Kirk Boczenowski. Special grandmother of Brayden, Addison and Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Monday from 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 11:30AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Church. Late employee of Just-A-Start Corporation. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
