De La TORRE, Cesar R. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, December 7th. Beloved husband of Louise "Chickie" de la Torre. Devoted father of Gary Daddario and his wife Barbara of Hudson, NH, Greg Giordano and his wife Michelle of Saugus, Jay Giordano and his wife Melissa of Revere, Eric Giordano and his wife Jamie of Rowley, Robbie de la Torre and his wife Elizabeth of Dracut. Loving "Papa" to Chloe, Reiley, Kendall, Madison, Presley, Rose, Alana, Bella, Jersey, Gus, Sophia, Olga, Felicia and Anthony. Loving great-grandfather to JR. Dear brother of Freddy de la Torre and his wife Janet of Burlington and the late Sonia Berti. Also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please honor Cesar's memory by making a contribution for pancreatic cancer research to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Late retired Sergeant, Medford Police Department. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019