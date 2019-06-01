CUGINI, Cesidio "Joe" In Brewster, formerly of Brighton, was called home on May 29, 2019. He was the first child of Donato and Elizabeth, born May 20, 1927. At the age of 17, as World War 2 was ending, he enlisted in the Marines to "see the world," having never been farther from his Brighton home than Norumbega Park (the last stop on the trolley line). He achieved the rank of sergeant, serving in China, Japan, and Guam, and notably serving as an honor guard, escorting fallen soldiers back to their families. He loved his years of service and he often regretted that his military career was not longer. He was a proud Marine to the end. Joe was a brick and stone mason leaving a trail of his work all over New England: brick work on many iconic buildings in Boston and Cambridge (including Rindge Towers and 180 Beacon St.), native stone walls and fireplaces in New Hampshire, cobblestone streets in Nantucket. He was the much beloved dad of Joe Jr. of Jamaica Plain, Chris and his wife Rachel of Stoneham, Cathy of Brewster, and was survived by ex-wife and forever friend, Christine. He was brother of Albert, Betty, Johnny, and Angie, who passed away 17 hours after him. He was predeceased by Anthony, Marie, Lucille, and Danny, and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was fondly known as "Pappy" by Chris's bandmates, and looked forward to enjoying a highball while listening to the band in local clubs. He was unreservedly friendly and had many years of fun and friendships at the Brighton Elks. While most of his life was spent in his hometown, he loved the last 3 years living in Brewster, watching deer and hummingbirds from his perch. He enjoyed classic country tunes and could often be heard singing in his sleep-a-little Louis Prima mixed in with Willy Nelson. The family is grateful for many years of excellent care of Dr. Shokri of Watertown and his staff, the loving attention of Cape Cod VNA Hospice, and the daily personal companionship of John Bayuk. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, June 4th at 10 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St., Columbkille Church, 321 Market St Brighton at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, June 3rd from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham will be followed by a reception in Brighton. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Semper Fi, Pops. Lehman Reen & McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe from June 2 to June 3, 2019