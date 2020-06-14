|
HOWARD, Chad Age 46, of Tewskbury, passed away on Saturday, June 13 at Lowell General Hospital. Cherished son of Frank and Eileen (Hannaford) Howard. Loving brother of Casey Poulios & husband Thomas. Uncle of Alexa Poulios and uncle and Godfather to Anna Poulios. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10am, followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery, Boxford. Donations in Chad's memory may be mailed to Cooperative For Human Services, 420 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020