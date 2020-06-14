Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brookside Cemetery
Boxford, MA
View Map
Resources
CHAD HOWARD

CHAD HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Chad Age 46, of Tewskbury, passed away on Saturday, June 13 at Lowell General Hospital. Cherished son of Frank and Eileen (Hannaford) Howard. Loving brother of Casey Poulios & husband Thomas. Uncle of Alexa Poulios and uncle and Godfather to Anna Poulios. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10am, followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery, Boxford. Donations in Chad's memory may be mailed to Cooperative For Human Services, 420 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420.

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020
