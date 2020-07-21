Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Michelle and Robert St. Pierre
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Michelle and Robert St. Pierre
Resources
More Obituaries for CHAD RICHMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHAD M. RICHMOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHAD M. RICHMOND Obituary
RICHMOND, Chad M. Age 37, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Peabody, entered eternal rest on July 20, 2020. Born in Lynn, he was raised in Peabody, graduated Peabody High School in 2001 and later Endicott College in 2005. Chad also worked as an internet salesperson for Strolid. Chad loved history, current events, and all sports, especially Boston teams. He was survived by his loving parents, Tamara "Tammy" (Dennis) and Barry C. Richmond and his dear sister, Michelle and her husband, Robert St. Pierre. Chad had a special place in his heart for his adored niece and nephew, Lilah and Landon St. Pierre. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Elliot and Lois Dennis and Milton and Lessie Richmond. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to current health restrictions, services are private. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Michelle and Robert St. Pierre on Thursday 4-8 PM and Friday 1-8 PM. Masks are required, please respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Granite Recovery Centers, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem, NH 03079. www.graniterecoverycenters.com. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHAD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -