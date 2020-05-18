Home

PARK, Chan Jin Of Weston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 66. Born in Yeongju, South Korea, he graduated from Seoul National University and Brown University and was the president of Massachusetts Engineering Group, Inc. for 30 years. He spent his life as a tenacious entrepreneur and devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Hee-Young and his sons Derek and Daniel, with Daniel's fiancée Hansol Kang and her family. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
