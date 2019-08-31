Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CHARISE L. (HOWARD) HEATER


1975 - 2019
CHARISE L. (HOWARD) HEATER Obituary
HEATER, Charise L. (Howard) Of Franklin, at 44 years, Charise passed away unexpectedly on August 27th. Beloved mother of McKenna Heater and Ivy Heater of Franklin. Loving daughter of William and Diane Howard of Franklin. Dear sister of Kimberly Woodruff and her husband Michael of Lawrenceville, NJ. Adored aunt of Mia and Zachary Woodruff, Also survived by her aunts, uncles and several extended family members. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 AM at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Mary's Church, One Church Square, Franklin, MA 02038. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
