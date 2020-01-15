Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
For more information about
CHARLENE BRIDNER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLENE BRIDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLENE ELIZABETH (ARTHUR) BRIDNER


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLENE ELIZABETH (ARTHUR) BRIDNER Obituary
BRIDNER, Charlene Elizabeth (Arthur) Age 72, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Stoneham, passed away from cancer on December 1, 2019, at her home comforted by family. Daughter of the late Dr. Charles B. and Lucy E (Sellman) Arthur. Charlene grew up in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School, class of 1965. She married and raised seven children.

Those who knew Charlene lost a very caring, loving and nurturing woman. She was a lady who saw beauty and hope in everything and everyone. She sprinkled fairy dust on all her close family and friends. She loved her children first, but horses were her second love, and she drew beautifully detailed pictures of them. She also enjoyed gardening.

Charlene was the mother of Walter Marks of Sandy, UT, Darren Mancino and his wife Chelsea of Sandy, UT, Harmony Bridner of Independence, MO, Jennifer Bridner of New Port Richey, FL, Samantha Bridner of Port Charlotte, FL, Jaclyn Szuba and her husband Shawn of Port Richey, FL and Joseph Bridner of Fort Myers, FL. She was the sister of Catherine O'Hara of Plattsburgh, NY, Katherine Durfee and her husband Charles of Stoneham and the late Diane Smoler. She was the grandmother of eight beautiful grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held Sunday, May 17th, 2-4 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Nevins Farm Animal Shelter, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -