BRIDNER, Charlene Elizabeth (Arthur) Age 72, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Stoneham, passed away from cancer on December 1, 2019, at her home comforted by family. Daughter of the late Dr. Charles B. and Lucy E (Sellman) Arthur. Charlene grew up in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School, class of 1965. She married and raised seven children.
Those who knew Charlene lost a very caring, loving and nurturing woman. She was a lady who saw beauty and hope in everything and everyone. She sprinkled fairy dust on all her close family and friends. She loved her children first, but horses were her second love, and she drew beautifully detailed pictures of them. She also enjoyed gardening.
Charlene was the mother of Walter Marks of Sandy, UT, Darren Mancino and his wife Chelsea of Sandy, UT, Harmony Bridner of Independence, MO, Jennifer Bridner of New Port Richey, FL, Samantha Bridner of Port Charlotte, FL, Jaclyn Szuba and her husband Shawn of Port Richey, FL and Joseph Bridner of Fort Myers, FL. She was the sister of Catherine O'Hara of Plattsburgh, NY, Katherine Durfee and her husband Charles of Stoneham and the late Diane Smoler. She was the grandmother of eight beautiful grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held Sunday, May 17th, 2-4 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Nevins Farm Animal Shelter, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020