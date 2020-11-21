STRANGMAN, Charlene M. Of Bradford, MA. Charlene Mary "Mimi" (Miner) Strangman, 91, of Bradford, MA, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at her daughter, Maureen's residence surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born July 9, 1929, the late Herbert T. and Mary B. (Payne) Miner in Bradford, MA. She graduated Haverhill High School class of '47 and Burdette College in 1949. She worked at Frank Higgins Co. in Boston, MA until 1953. She worked as Office Manager at Stan Fran Cable Television in Haverhill. Charlene was the wife of the late Richard "Dick" Strangman, Sr., who died in 2009, mother of the late Kathleen McAninch who died in 2017 and mother of the late son, John Strangman, Sr. who died in 2013 and the sister of the late Herbert T. Miner, Jr. and the late Raymond F. Miner, Sr. She was survived by her son, Richard J. Strangman, Jr., his wife Gerri of Shutesbury, MA, and daughter, Maureen A. (Strangman) Bergeron Bates, and husband, Michael of Bradford, daughter-in-law, Kathleen A. Strangman of Haverhill, son-in-law Kevin McAninch of Bradford. Grandchildren; James and Shawn McAninch, Zachary, John, Jr., and Nicole Strangman and her companion, Daniel Keniston, Richard "Dick" Bergeron, Jr. and his wife, Katherine Muzzy, Bailey (Strangman) Miller and her husband, David, Sarah Charlene (Bergeron) Brown and her husband, Adam. Great-grandchildren; Colin, Kevin, Dylan, Ryan, Lillian, Michelangelo, Luke and Stella. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Monday, November 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday morning, November 24, at 10:00 in Scared Hearts Church, Bradford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Amesbury. Masks and social distancing will be required at the Funeral Home, Church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. To obtain directions, share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
. H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311 View the online memorial for Charlene M. STRANGMAN