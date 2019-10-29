Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Charlestown, MA
CHARLENE P. ALLWOOD

CHARLENE P. ALLWOOD Obituary
ALLWOOD, Charlene P. Age 71, of Revere formerly of Charlestown & Everett unexpectedly October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Loving mother to William "Billy" Allwood & the late Amanda & Andrew Allwood. Devoted sister of Edward Flynn & wife Nancy & the late Thomas J. Flynn Jr. & surviving wife Chickie. Loving aunt to John Ryan, Jacquelyn & husband Christopher, Jannine, Christopher & wife Carey, Brayden, Camron, Melanie & Sammy. Dear friend of Millie Cardello & David Pretti & Rosie Jumper.

Relatives & friends are invited to attend Charlene's Funeral on Monday at 10 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 11 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM, in the Funeral Home. President of Everett Emblem Club #32. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Charlene's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
