Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Home
87 Milton St.
DEDHAM, MA
View Map
CHARLENE W. (GOSSE) CURRIE

CHARLENE W. (GOSSE) CURRIE Obituary
CURRIE, Charlene W. (Gosse) Of Dedham, June 5. Beloved wife of 36 years to James Currie, loving daughter of the late Charles and Alyce (Colby) Gosse, sister of Joan Chandler and her late husband Vernon of PA, the late William Gosse and his wife Marie of Tewksbury, Janet Smith and her husband Fred of Tewksbury, Shirley Corcoran and her husband Bill of Stoneham, the late Charles Gosse, Warren Gosse, and Beverly and Frank Gillis. Also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 4-8 at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hessco Elder Services, Meals on Wheels, 1 Merchant St., #106, Sharon, MA 02067 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Service www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
