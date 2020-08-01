|
BARITEAU, Charles A. Of Wellesley, age 92. July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline M. (Amalfi) Bariteau. Son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Dawson) Bariteau. Also survived by relatives in England. Late WWII Veteran, US Navy. Charles was a member of the American Legion Boston Post 462 and a self employed cabinet maker. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt 16), WELLESLEY, on Tuesday, August 4, from 9am-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles' memory to a . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020