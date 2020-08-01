Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES BARITEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. BARITEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. BARITEAU Obituary
BARITEAU, Charles A. Of Wellesley, age 92. July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline M. (Amalfi) Bariteau. Son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Dawson) Bariteau. Also survived by relatives in England. Late WWII Veteran, US Navy. Charles was a member of the American Legion Boston Post 462 and a self employed cabinet maker. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt 16), WELLESLEY, on Tuesday, August 4, from 9am-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles' memory to a . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -