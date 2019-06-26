BENNETT, Charles A. Of Melrose, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford. Born in South Boston on September 21, 1939, Charles leaves behind his wife, Anne T. (Gallagher) Bennett of Melrose, MA. He was the beloved father of the late James C. Bennett of FL, Melissa (Bennett) Gillespie and her husband Joe, of West Roxbury, Meghan A. Bennett and John G. Bennett of Melrose, MA. Charles was one of eight children of the late John Bennett and Helen M. (Keating) Bennett. Charles grew up in South Boston and Roslindale. He was the beloved brother of the late Thomas F. Bennett and his wife Elaine (Kelly) Bennett of CA, the late John F. Bennett and his late wife Mary (Costello) Bennett, of FL, Helen M. (Bennett) Gerty and her husband Joe of CA, Albert "Buster" Bennett and his wife Wanda Bennett of FL, Rosemary (Bennett) MacQuarrie and her husband Doug of Duxbury, MA, William Bennett and his wife Barbara of PA, and Carole Ann Bennett of FL. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Brendan, Aidan and Caitlyn Bennett, Kathleen, Joseph, John and James Gillespie of West Roxbury along with Carla Bennett of West Roxbury. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 28, 2019 at Incarnation Parish, 425 Upham Street in Melrose, MA.



