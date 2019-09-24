Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
the First Universalist Church
59 Main St
Essex, MA
View Map
CHARLES A. BURNHAM Obituary
BURNHAM, Charles A. Of Essex, 84, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (Piraino) Burnham and father of Harold A. Burnham of Essex, Theodore Burnham of Hamilton, Deborah Burnham of Los Angeles, CA; grandfather of Alden, Perry, Charles, Jane and brother of Lois Grimwade. Visiting Hours: His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 10 am in the First Universalist Church, 59 Main St., Essex, followed by interment in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends are cordially invited. Visiting Hours are Friday 4 to 8 pm in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., IPSWICH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex, MA 01929. For directions and or a complete obituary please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
