CAMPBELL, Charles A. "Chuckie" Of Medford, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Norman Campbell and Helen (Whalen). Loving brother of Edna Verderber, Norman Campbell and his wife Diane, Richard Campbell and his wife Josephine, Robert Campbell and his wife Joan, Theresa Campbell, and the late Ronald Campbell. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his longtime, special and devoted friend Jennifer Stone. Chuckie was a resident at the Fernald State School for over 50 years, and spent the later years of his life at the Wrentham Developmental Center. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Visitation will be held on Friday from 10AM-12PM in the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the Funeral Home at 12PM. Burial to conclude in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuckie's memory to the Wrentham Developmental Center, 131 Emerald Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. His family would like to thank the medical staff at the Norwood Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Chuckie during his final days. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020