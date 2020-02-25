Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. "CHUCKIE" CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. "CHUCKIE" CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Charles A. "Chuckie" Of Medford, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Norman Campbell and Helen (Whalen). Loving brother of Edna Verderber, Norman Campbell and his wife Diane, Richard Campbell and his wife Josephine, Robert Campbell and his wife Joan, Theresa Campbell, and the late Ronald Campbell. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his longtime, special and devoted friend Jennifer Stone. Chuckie was a resident at the Fernald State School for over 50 years, and spent the later years of his life at the Wrentham Developmental Center. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Visitation will be held on Friday from 10AM-12PM in the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the Funeral Home at 12PM. Burial to conclude in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuckie's memory to the Wrentham Developmental Center, 131 Emerald Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. His family would like to thank the medical staff at the Norwood Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Chuckie during his final days. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -