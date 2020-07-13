Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
CHARLES A. COLBURN Obituary
COLBURN, Charles A. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on July 12, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 79. Devoted father of Charles A. Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Foxboro, Erik and his wife, Victoria, of Monaca, PA, Jennifer Logan and her husband, Brian, of Hyde Park, and the late Jason J. Colburn. Cherished brother of Deborah Strout of Gorham, ME, and the late Louise Ackerly. Loving "Grand-Pa" of six grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the family's request.

Charlie was a longtime Chief Building Inspector for the city of Boston and leaves behind many close friends and relationships. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.gavinfoundation.org. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park

\617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
