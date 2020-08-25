|
DEXTER, Charles A. Of Lexington, passed away on August 23, 2020, with family by his side at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Hortense "Sis" (Rowley) Dexter and father of Dean Dexter and his wife Jane of Woburn, Gail Trudel and her husband Steve of Woburn, Scott Dexter and his wife Cheryl of Brookline, NH, and Sally Dockham and her husband Gary of Methuen. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Madelyn Larson of Orleans and the late Jean Shuey and Shirley Willey. Charlie cherished his 78-year love affair and 68-year marriage with "Sissy." He called himself "the luckiest man on earth" because of her. A private service will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
