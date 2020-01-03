Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
More Obituaries for CHARLES DOMINICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. DOMINICO

CHARLES A. DOMINICO Obituary
DOMINICO, Charles A. "Charlie" Of Whitman, died December 30, 2019.

Beloved husband of 34 years to Sandra Dominico of Whitman. Loving father of Dianne Foster and her husband Dean of Taunton, Charles Dominico and his wife Lucianna of Braintree and the late Jeanne Dominico. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Dominico. Cherished brother of Addlyn Hill, George Dominico, Ronald Dominico and the late Joseph Dominico. Caring uncle of Robert Hill, Joseph Dominico and many other nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a United States Army veteran, who proudly served his country during the Korean conflict. He was the former owner of a masonry company for over 50 years. Charlie enjoyed gardening and taking care of his beautiful yard. His main passion in life was spending time with his family and friends. Charlie will be remembered for his generous and giving personality. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 AM-12 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12 PM, in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial will take place in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlie may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
