CHARLES A. GARABEDIAN Obituary
GARABEDIAN, Charles A. Of Auburndale, October 4th, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina (Peledge) Garabedian. Brother of Susan M. Antonellis, of Newton. Services will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St, WALTHAM, Friday evening, at 8:00 p.m. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Friday, from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be Private. Parking attendants will be on duty. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
