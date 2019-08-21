|
|
GUIDA, Charles A. Age 75, of Boston, passed away at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury on August 15, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born in Medford, Massachusetts, he was the beloved son of the late Charles A. and Rita M. (Canty) Guida. He attended Medford Schools, Mr. Guida was a Vietnam Army veteran, serving in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Charles was employed as a Locksmith after graduating from the North Bennett Street School in Boston. He enjoyed model trains, fishing and horses.
He is survived by his brother Gary D. and his wife, Denise M. (Antzak) Guida of Merrimac, MA. He was the cherished uncle of Jason A. Guida of Danvers and Bryan M. Guida of Georgetown. He is also survived by his great nephew, Joseph S. Guida and his great-niece, Kylie G. Guida. He will be dearly missed.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the funeral home, prior to the service, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment will be privately held. Donations in Charles' memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, #2601, Boston, MA 02108. For additional information, please visit, magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019