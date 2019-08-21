Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES GUIDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. GUIDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. GUIDA Obituary
GUIDA, Charles A. Age 75, of Boston, passed away at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury on August 15, 2019 following a brief illness.

Born in Medford, Massachusetts, he was the beloved son of the late Charles A. and Rita M. (Canty) Guida. He attended Medford Schools, Mr. Guida was a Vietnam Army veteran, serving in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Charles was employed as a Locksmith after graduating from the North Bennett Street School in Boston. He enjoyed model trains, fishing and horses.

He is survived by his brother Gary D. and his wife, Denise M. (Antzak) Guida of Merrimac, MA. He was the cherished uncle of Jason A. Guida of Danvers and Bryan M. Guida of Georgetown. He is also survived by his great nephew, Joseph S. Guida and his great-niece, Kylie G. Guida. He will be dearly missed.

His Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the funeral home, prior to the service, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment will be privately held. Donations in Charles' memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, #2601, Boston, MA 02108. For additional information, please visit, magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now