MELENDY, Charles A. Jr. Of Milton, passed away August 20th. Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Carolyn D. (Mattaliano). Father of Kristen Melendy of Quincy. Grandfather of Ryann and Devin Melendy, both of Quincy. Brother of Carol Ann LaVita of Milton and Robert J. Melendy and his wife Julie of Beaumont, CA. Uncle of Mike LaVita and his wife Carolyn of Milton, Anthony LaVita and his wife Lauren of Kansas City, MO, and David Melendy of Concord, NH. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Veteran United States Army. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfredthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020