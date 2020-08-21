Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MELENDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. MELENDY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. MELENDY Jr. Obituary
MELENDY, Charles A. Jr. Of Milton, passed away August 20th. Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Carolyn D. (Mattaliano). Father of Kristen Melendy of Quincy. Grandfather of Ryann and Devin Melendy, both of Quincy. Brother of Carol Ann LaVita of Milton and Robert J. Melendy and his wife Julie of Beaumont, CA. Uncle of Mike LaVita and his wife Carolyn of Milton, Anthony LaVita and his wife Lauren of Kansas City, MO, and David Melendy of Concord, NH. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Veteran United States Army. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfredthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Charles A. Jr. MELENDY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -