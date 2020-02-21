Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Charles A. Of Laguna Beach, CA, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly by accident on February 16, 2020. Beloved son of Ellen Docherty of Milton & the late Geoffrey P. Morris. Loving brother of Elaine Reilly of Weymouth, John Reilly & his wife Gail of Beverly, Christine Reilly of Bedford, Peter Reilly & his wife Tracy of Andover, Jennifer Morris of South Boston, and the late David Reilly & Geoffrey Morris. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the states and in Glasgow, Scotland. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Church, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gavin House in South Boston or the St. Anthony Shrine, Boston. Interment private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -