MORRIS, Charles A. Of Laguna Beach, CA, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly by accident on February 16, 2020. Beloved son of Ellen Docherty of Milton & the late Geoffrey P. Morris. Loving brother of Elaine Reilly of Weymouth, John Reilly & his wife Gail of Beverly, Christine Reilly of Bedford, Peter Reilly & his wife Tracy of Andover, Jennifer Morris of South Boston, and the late David Reilly & Geoffrey Morris. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the states and in Glasgow, Scotland. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Church, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gavin House in South Boston or the St. Anthony Shrine, Boston. Interment private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020