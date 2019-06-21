|
|
MUNDEN, Charles A. Jr. Age 81, of Brockton, June 20, 2019; retired HVAC mechanical engineer in Boston & surrounding areas for many years; husband of Geraldine F. (Cottier) Munden for 62 years; father of Debbie Munden-Reid of Abington, Richard Munden (& Barbara) of Brockton, Diane Duprez (& Robert) of Brockton, & the late Charles A. Munden, III; grandfather of Sarah Duprez, Jennifer (Munden) Medairos (& John), Ryan Munden (& Amanda), Michael Duprez (& Jordan), Matthew Munden (& Gamze), Danielle Reid (& Roisin), & Chris Munden; great-grandfather of Aubrey, Lilia, Ella, Jack & Rosie. All are welcome to Calling Hours Sunday, June 23rd, from 12-3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Partners HealthCare at Home, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., 10th Floor, Boston, MA 02114. Visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019