Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
30 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
CHARLES A. PRESHO Obituary
PRESHO, Charles A. Of Medford, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Ellen T. (Latchford) of Medford. Loving father of Mary Ali and her husband Gamal of Winchester, Carol Foley and her late husband John, and Charles A. Presho, Jr. and his wife Lori of Reading. Proud "Grandpa" of Nora, Rami, Diana, John, Jr., Kevin, Joseph, Michael, and Charlie. Dear brother of Robert Presho, Marie Magrath, Katherine Brown, Faye Presho, and the late Dwight Presho, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Former truck driver for the Railway Express. Late Army Reserve Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Monday from 4-7PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington on Tuesday, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
