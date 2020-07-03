Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PRIVITERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. PRIVITERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. PRIVITERA Obituary
PRIVITERA, Charles A. Of Canton, formerly of Norwood and East Boston, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved son of the late Santo and Evelyn (Barbato) Privitera. Cousin of Thomas Irving of Pembroke. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately following the Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -