PRIVITERA, Charles A. Of Canton, formerly of Norwood and East Boston, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved son of the late Santo and Evelyn (Barbato) Privitera. Cousin of Thomas Irving of Pembroke. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately following the Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020