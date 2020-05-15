|
REID, Charles A. Of Medford, May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Edith (Colbert) Reid. Dear brother of the late Robert, Francis and Stephen Reid. Brother-in-law of June Stewart, the late Edmund, Thomas and James Colbert. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private, followed by Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Late member US Army, WWII. Charles was also an Exalted Ruler in the Somerville Elks, 917. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles's memory to the Visiting Nurse and Community Care and Hospice, 37 Broadway Arlington, MA 02474. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020